Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,763.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,250.09. The company has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.