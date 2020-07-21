Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,763.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,250.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

