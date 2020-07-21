Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.20. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.