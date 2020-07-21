Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $508,997,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,763.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

