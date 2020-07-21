Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 62,831 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD stock opened at $203.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

