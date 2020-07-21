Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after buying an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.