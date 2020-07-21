Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Boosted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,358,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Square by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities raised Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $133.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

