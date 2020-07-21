Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

