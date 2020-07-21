Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 259.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after purchasing an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $675,692,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

