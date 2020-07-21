Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

