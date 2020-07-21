Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 15.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 415.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $16,455,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Spotify by 29,460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify stock opened at $291.19 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim lowered Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.31.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

