iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

