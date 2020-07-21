Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 125 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

