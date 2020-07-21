Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Targa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

