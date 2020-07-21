Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 8,069 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

