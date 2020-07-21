Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Snap stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $1,607,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,227,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 119,592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 342,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

