Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $215.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.83.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $176.26. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

