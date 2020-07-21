Argus Raises J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $155.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.47.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $134.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,124. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $2,329,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.