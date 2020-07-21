TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $50,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $2,824,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $364,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

