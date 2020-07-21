Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 1,323 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

