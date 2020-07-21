Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

