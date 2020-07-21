Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 602 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

