Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,449,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,782.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,775.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,697.47. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.67.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

