DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

MPC stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

