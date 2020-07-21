DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

