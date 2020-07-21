DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

