General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 99,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

