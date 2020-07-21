TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 177.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 462,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,424,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 166,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

