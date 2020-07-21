DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 25.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 19.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of NTR opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

