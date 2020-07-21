Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 338 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $579.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.36.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

