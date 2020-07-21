Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $253,906,000 after acquiring an additional 98,660 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $222,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

NYSE:PANW opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $255.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

