25,885 Shares in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Model N at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 70.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,000,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,441,000 after acquiring an additional 828,875 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 674,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 260,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 180,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Model N by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 142,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In related news, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

