5,494 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.4% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 514.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.9% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

