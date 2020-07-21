Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.79.

TXN stock opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

