Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRG. TheStreet downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

KRG opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $815.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.38, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

