Brokerages Set Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UN. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $5,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 40.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.51.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

