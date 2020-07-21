MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $534.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.