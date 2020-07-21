Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $873,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 147.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 474.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.6% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $534.05 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

