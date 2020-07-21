Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Unilever by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 17.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Cfra upped their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

