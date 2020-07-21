Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.31.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $291.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.12. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of -189.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

