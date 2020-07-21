Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,348 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

