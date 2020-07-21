Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.1% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $105,553.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 114,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,924.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.