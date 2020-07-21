Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price target (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.00.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,713.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,673.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,653.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

