Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 577 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.