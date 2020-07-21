Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,242 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

