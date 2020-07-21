Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

