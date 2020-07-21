Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Diageo by 0.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $141.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

