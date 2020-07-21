Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.