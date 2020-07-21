Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 175 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after buying an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,111,000 after acquiring an additional 331,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $159,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

