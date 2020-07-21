Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

